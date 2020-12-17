Segal McCambridge Singer & Mahoney added five veteran Chicago defense lawyers from Patton & Ryan LLC, including that firm’s managing partner.On Wednesday, Segal McCambridge announced it welcomed Paul D. Motz, Heather A. Snider and Joseph B. Moore III as shareholders, as well as senior associates Roman E. Solowski and Christina M. Putman.Motz became Patton & Ryan’s managing partner in October 2018. He and Snider moved firms at the end of November, and Moore and Putman followed this week.In an interview with the …