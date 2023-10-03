Judge James P. Flannery Jr., presiding judge of the Law Division in the Cook County Circuit Court, is not working because of illness, a spokesperson for the chief judge’s office said.In his absence, Judge Kathy M. Flanagan is serving as the acting presiding judge of the division, the spokesperson said.No further information was available.Flannery, who was admitted to the bar in 1976 and has been a judge since 1988, was transferred to the Law Division in 1997.He was appointed presiding judge of the Law Division in …