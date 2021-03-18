Mark A. Flessner, Chicago’s former corporation counsel, has joined Schoenberg Finkel Beederman Bell & Glazer LLC as a partner.It’s a return to his old practice areas after 19 months leading the city’s Law Department.“I was in private practice for 20 years in white-collar criminal defense and internal investigations before I worked for the city,” Flessner said. “I am hoping to rebuild that practice and am confident I will do so with the backing of this fine firm.” Before joining Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s new administration …