Where employer’s knowledge that employee is performing incidental activity is irrelevant to question of whether employer has to compensate employee, unless it has been established employer has contract, custom, or practice of that compensation.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by Judge Manish S. Shah, Northern District of Illinois.NCR Corp. manufactures, sells, and supports point-of-sale systems and ATMs. NCR employs thousands of customer engineers, or CEs, to service NCR devices in the field. Those …