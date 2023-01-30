Where plaintiff did not present any evidence that employer’s suspicion of FMLA abuse was anything but genuine, summary judgment in favor of employer on FMLA interference and retaliation claims was affirmed.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Chief Judge Tanya Walton Pratt, Southern District of Indiana. Michael Juday began working for FCA as a machine repairman in 1998. Juday married Becky, another long-time FCA employee, in 2014. Throughout 2017 both Judays requested and were granted intermittent …