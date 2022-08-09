Where a FOIA plaintiff “prevails” by receiving the documents sought, he may recover attorney fees despite the court not entering an order of judgment in his favor.The 4th District Appellate Court reversed the decision of Sangamon County Circuit Judge Adam Giganti.Freddy Martinez submitted a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request to the City of Springfield and the Springfield Police Department (collectively, Springfield) seeking any contracts or invoices with Clearview AI (Clearview), records of all discussions between …