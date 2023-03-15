Where a plaintiff in a Freedom of Information Act action receives the documents sought but his suit was found unnecessary because he could have obtained the documents with a clarification of his FOIA request, he has not “prevailed” under FOIA and is not entitled to compensation for attorney fees and costs.The 3rd District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Will County Associate Judge Theodore J. Jarz.Kirk Allen, on behalf of Edgar County Watchdogs (Watchdogs), submitted a Freedom of Information Act request against …