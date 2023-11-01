Where a plaintiff files suit under the Freedom of Information Act, they may recover attorney fees and costs under section 11(i) of FOIA even if they did not receive court-ordered relief so long as their suit caused the defendant to provide the requested documents.The 3rd District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Will County Associate Judge John Pavich.John Kieken, one of the founders of Stop NorthPoint LLC — an organization dedicated to preventing the construction of an industrial business park in Will County …