Where a body who received a Freedom of Information Act request refuses to provide any of the material sought, they must provide a detailed factual basis for this refusal or the question of whether they are acting in bad faith remains a genuine issue of material fact.The 4th District Appellate Court affirmed in part and reversed and remanded in part a decision from Sangamon County Associate Judge Rudolph M. Braud, Jr.Jared Staake, an inmate in the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections (DOC) filed a Freedom of …