Where Department of State produced hundreds of documents and supplied detailed Vaughn index regarding withheld documents, district court did not err in granting summary judgment to Department in FOIA case.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge John Z. Lee, Northern District of Illinois.Jacqueline Stevens, a professor of political science at Northwestern University, is conducting research into the relations between the foreign campuses of American universities, the federal government, and private …