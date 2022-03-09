Where a government body seeks to exclude file layout information from a Freedom of Information Act request they bear the burden of demonstrating that the disclosure of the file layout would jeopardize the security of the file system or its data.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Sanjay T. Tailor.On Aug. 30, 2018, Matt Chapman filed a petition under the Illinois Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) seeking from the Chicago Department of Finance (Department) a disclosure of an …