Where a party seeks to withhold public records subject to a Freedom of Information Act request alleging that their disclosure would jeopardize the security of the facility, they must provide evidence beyond an expert affidavit to justify this exemption.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Cook County Circuit Judge Anna M. Loftus.Ivan Glynn sent the Department of Corrections (DOC) a request for audio and video footage from the security cameras of the dayroom of the Joliet Treatment Center …