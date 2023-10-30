Where a government body responding to a FOIA request asserted an exemption based on the public opinion of the Illinois attorney general that is found to be inapplicable, that is not in itself sufficient evidence of bad faith or an intentional and willful violation of FOIA.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Sophia H. Hall.Oily Thomas was convicted of first-degree murder in 1992 and sentenced to 75 years in prison. On Jan. 14, 2019, Thomas sent a Freedom of Information Act …