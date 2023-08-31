Where a FOIA request is made of an agency for a required third-party document that was not submitted to the agency, the FOIA request does not impose an obligation to seek out the document.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Caroline K. Moreland.Carter O’Brien, vice president of the Chicago Recycling Coalition (CRC) sent a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request to the City of Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation (Department) on April 1, 2019, seeking three sets of …