Where the Illinois Office of the Attorney General is preparing a settlement claims process and contracts with a company to implement the notice plan and administer the claims process, communications between the Office of the Attorney General and the company prior to the plan being submitted to the court are exempt from the Freedom of Information Act as they are predecisional and deliberative intra-agency material.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Raymond W. Mitchell.The …