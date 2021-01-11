Aiming to foster passion for the podium and honor the legacy of a civil rights icon, Foley & Lardner LLP is remotely hosting an oratory contest for Chicago Public School students this week.The firm hosted its inaugural contest around Martin Luther King Jr. Day last year with three participating schools. This year the program expanded to nine schools with about 40 CPS fourth and fifth-graders competing.“We are hosting this event with the hope of introducing students to the art of public speaking and the profession of …