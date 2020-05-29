If you’ve been trapped indoors with your significant other for what seems like an eternity, your secret schadenfreudian self may take some satisfaction in “The Lovebirds.”

Let some other couple sling barbs at each other for a change.

The tenets of team-building dictate that working towards a common goal and exposing one’s vulnerabilities builds trust.

What kind of caper could possibly beget more vulnerability or require more trust than running from the law and a bunch of bad guys at the same time?

There you have “The Lovebirds,” a buddy movie posing as a romantic comedy, flaunting its status as the most predictable murder mystery ever written.

Starring HBO comedians Issa Rae (“Insecure”) and Kumail Nanjiani (“Silicon Valley,”) “The Lovebirds” was picked up for streaming by Netflix after its South by Southwest premiere and theatrical release were upended by coronavirus shutdowns.

Rae, in a recent interview, indicated that the filmmakers are extremely grateful to Netflix for orchestrating the resolution at a time when theatrical releases are indefinitely paused and streaming is the only film distribution outlet.

We first meet Leilani (Rae), who works in advertising, and Jibran (Nanjiani), a documentary filmmaker, the morning after their first night together. Goofy, love-struck and inseparable, they couldn’t be more adorable. We root for them from the moment we met them and look forward to spending 90 minutes basking in their golden halo of guilelessness.

Flash-forward four years later.

Leilani and Jibran, who now live together, constantly engage in heated deeply inconsequential arguments — like whether they can win “The Amazing Race,” a reality-TV endurance show that Jibran has never even seen.

As they drive to a friend’s dinner party, the stinging zingers escalate until, distracted by the inevitability of their break-up, the car hits a cyclist who crash lands on the windshield, brushes himself off, and pedals away. Out of nowhere, a mustachioed man claiming to be a cop commandeers the car, runs down (and back over a few times) the cyclist, then trots away.

As two hand-wringing hipster bystanders call 911, Leilani and Jibran take flight. They need to exonerate themselves by solving the murder before the police or the bona fide bad guys catch up with them.

Completely ridiculous, right? Yet every one of the obstacles the couple confronts is just as improbably looney — such as the “Eyes Wide Shut”-style sex ring they feel compelled to infiltrate.

There is a racial subtext to the movie that director Michael Showalter doesn’t emphasize, but it matters nonetheless.

“The Lovebirds,” originally written with white actors in mind, benefits exponentially from the casting of Rae and Nanjiani, who are black and South Asian respectively. As comics, these two leads specialize in portraying characters thwarted by their own earnest excesses. They salvage the film from the shoals of shallow farce.

In return, we are willing to suspend disbelief when they rationalize that the police would not accept their pleas of innocence.

If only this 21st century Lucy and Desi combination had been given free rein to pack the film with more of the wacky humor their reputations were built on.