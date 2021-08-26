Where expropriation exception to Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act did not provide plaintiffs with substantive claim in triple-foreign suit.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Andrea R. Wood, Northern District of Illinois.Several descendants of Jews murdered by the Nazi regime sued Societe Nationale SNCF SA, a French railroad. The plaintiffs alleged that, after France signed an armistice with Nazi Germany in 1940, Jews in France were rounded up and sent to death camps abord trains operated by …