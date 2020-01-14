A federal jury acquitted a Mauritanian citizen accused of physically resisting the efforts of deportation officers to put him on a plane to his homeland.The jury deliberated about five hours Thursday before finding Amadou M’Baye not guilty of one count of assaulting employees of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.Prosecutors alleged M’Baye attacked two deportation officers who were trying to escort him through a security checkpoint at O’Hare International Airport. Defense attorneys, however …