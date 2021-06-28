Where the defendant is charged with forgery, it is not enough to establish venue for the state to show that one of the people whose names were allegedly forged lived in the venue, the state must show that some part of the offense took place in the venue or that a victim who suffered material harm from the alleged forgery resided in the venue.The 2nd District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Boone County Circuit Judge C. Robert Tobin III.Jaye DeBates was indicted by a Boone County grand jury on eight counts of …