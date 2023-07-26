Former 11th Ward Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson should be suspended from practicing law for three years, according to the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission hearing board.Thompson, the nephew of former Mayor Richard M. Daley, was charged by the administrator with committing criminal acts that reflect adversely on his honesty, trustworthiness or fitness as a lawyer and engaging in conduct involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit or misrepresentation, in violation of Rules 8.4(b) and 8.4(c) of the 2010 Rules …