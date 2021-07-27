Former Cook County Assistant State’s Attorney Eric H. Sussman must give a deposition in lawsuits filed by two men convicted of a double murder they maintain they did not commit, a federal judge held.In a written opinion, U.S. Magistrate Judge Sunil R. Harjani declined to quash a subpoena for Sussman’s deposition issued by the city of Chicago. But Harjani narrowed the subpoena’s parameters.Arturo DeLeon-Reyes and Gabriel Solache allege Chicago police officers and Cook County prosecutors coerced false confessions and …