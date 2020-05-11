Mitchell Ware

Muhammad Ali, Jesse Jackson and Jewel Lafontant are just a few of the people Bobby Ware got to meet through his father, though he didn’t think much of it as a boy.

“You don’t know how special your dad is as a child,” Ware said, reflecting on his father, Mitchell Ware, his dad’s decades-long career and those he met along the way.

As the younger Ware got older, he developed a different kind of relationship with his father. The two worked together at what became one of the largest predominantly minority-owned firms in the country, Jones Ware & Grenard. Bobby Ware started at the firm as a law clerk delivering mail and worked his way up to partner.

Being a lawyer was just one of many parts Mitchell Ware played during his lifetime. He was also a member of the Chicago Bears’ summer training squad, a local news reporter, a high-ranking cop and a Cook County judge.

He died April 19 of natural causes. He was 86 years old.

As a child growing up on the South Side, Ware was inspired to become a lawyer by Henry Ferguson, a friend of his father’s who was an attorney and later became a Cook County judge. It wasn’t until he turned 29 that he attended classes at DePaul University College of Law because he needed to make money first.

Ware attended St. Ambrose College in 1951 on an academic and athletic scholarship. For three consecutive seasons, Ware was a defensive lineman and leading scorer and rusher on the football team.

He was then drafted into the U.S. Army and played for the football team in Europe, where he led the conference in total yardage. That time was cut short when Bears coach and founder George Halas wrote the Army inviting Ware to summer training camp.

Ware was released by the team after suffering a knee injury. Despite his short stint with the Bears, Bobby Ware said his father remained a devoted lifelong fan.

“That was his thing … He was serious about his football,” he said.

Following the end of his gridiron career, Ware became one of Illinois’ first black state troopers and then an agent of the Illinois Division of Narcotics Control.

At the same time, he attended law school at night and during the summer. While working as a law clerk for then-U.S. District Judge James B. Parsons, Ware met local television anchor Fahey Flynn who recommended he talk to WBBM-TV anchor Bill Kurtis, according to the Law Bulletin’s news archives.

Kurtis and Channel 2’s news director offered him a job, and during his time as a reporter he covered the 1968 Chicago Democratic Convention.

In 1970, Ware was appointed to the National Commission on Marijuana and Drug Abuse and capped off his law enforcement career as deputy superintendent of the Chicago Police Department before leaving in 1978.

It was then that Ware headed his own small law firm, Mazza Mazzio & Ware, and years later merged with what became known as Lafontant Wilkins Jones & Ware. That firm eventually dissolved, and Jones Ware & Grenard formed in 1984.

Bobby Ware said while at first he “hated” working at the firm, “you don’t realize that it was the best experience you could possibly have.”

“I was exposed to so many different aspects of the law,” he said. “I wouldn’t have had that exposure working at a different firm in that short period of time.”

He described the type of lawyer, and judge his father was as “scary.”

“I say that because he didn’t have a healthy fear of anything,” he said.

“He knew how to litigate and put things into perspective and develop a large strategy. The commitment that he would put into preparing for a case, that was not the person you wanted to go in unprepared for,” he added.

Cook County Circuit Judge Andrea M. Buford considered Mitchell Ware her first mentor and said he was the same for many black attorneys at the time.

She said Ware taught attorneys at the firm “to practice by the book,” recalling one of his favorite sayings, “you live by the book, you die by the book.”

“We had a lot of corporate clients, municipalities, insurance companies, and we couldn’t make mistakes on our pleadings,” Buford said. “Because of who we were, that maybe would’ve been seen as sloppy or we didn’t know what we were doing.”

Describing his trial technique as sometimes “rather dramatic,” Buford recalled a moment before a jury where Ware was cross-examining a witness and he said, “Are you lying now or were you lying then?”

Buford said people will remember Ware for the mentorship and training he provided for black attorneys in Chicago.

“Nobody did what he did. Nobody,” she said.

Martin P. Greene, now a partner at Zuber Lawler & Del Duca LLP, worked with Ware in the 1980s. Greene said Ware practiced law consistent with his personality — he was driven, and that was evident in his representation of clients.

“Everybody has their own style. His style was to be very assertive, and most times that worked very well for him,” Greene said.

Bobby Ware said even though the standards were high and his father “made law school seem like a breeze,” the hard work also helped him better understand the opportunities he was given.

“It put me in a position where I understood the importance of perfection when you have the privilege of practicing law,” he said.

Zuber Lawler & Del Duca LLP Partner Eileen M. Letts, who also worked alongside Ware for four years as a lawyer, said he has left his footprint in the legal community.

“I think his legacy certainly stands out there, especially having been a police officer, then a lawyer and judge,” she said. “It speaks very highly to his commitment to the law.”

Ware joined the bench after being appointed in April 1998. In a December 1999 interview with the Law Bulletin, Ware said he always had a vision of being a lawyer and possibly a judge.

“I think this is one of the most fulfilling things I’ve undertaken,” he said, referring to his judicial duties.

Ware worked as a judge until his retirement in 2006. In 2007, he was inducted into the Cook County Bar Association Hall of Fame.

Mitchell Ware is survived by five children, 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

The immediate family participated in a brief prayer and flag presentation at Brookins Funeral Home on May 6, where those interested were allowed to drive past the funeral home in a cortege tribute, per COVID-19 restrictions.