SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday named a former Cook County judge and the chief of staff of his Republican predecessor to the Illinois Prisoner Review Board.Both of those appointees, ex-Cook County Judge Robin Shoffner and Republican former Gov. Bruce Rauner’s chief of staff Rodger Heaton, passed unanimously through committee Friday night and received full Senate approval in the early hours of Saturday morning along with two other appointees who were awaiting action.Appointees to the PRB have drawn …