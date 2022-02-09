A former Chicago police officer convicted of aggravated battery should not have had his pension benefits restored by the Circuit Court of Cook County, a state appellate panel ruled.A panel of the 1st District Appellate Court instead affirmed the decision of the Retirement Board of the Policemen’s Annuity and Benefit Fund of the City of Chicago. It had previously ruled that the former officer’s conviction was related to his service as a policeman and he therefore was not eligible for pension benefits …