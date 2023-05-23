A former suburban firefighter who allegedly developed cancer from his duties is entitled to health insurance premium benefits from his employer, a state appellate panel held.A panel of the 1st District Appellate Court ruled that the plaintiff suffered a catastrophic injury under the Public Safety Employee Benefits Act and also established that he demonstrated that his duties either caused or contributed to his illness.Justice Terrence J. Lavin delivered the judgment of the court, with opinion.James Ivetic sued the Board of …