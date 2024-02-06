Former Republican state Sen. Sam McCann speaks to reporters outside the federal courthouse Nov. 27 in Springfield. Though his rescheduled corruption trial was set to begin Monday, McCann was instead hospitalized and unable to make it to court. — Capitol News Illinois photo by Hannah MeiselSPRINGFIELD — Instead of laying out his defense in his long-awaited federal corruption trial on Monday morning, former State Sen. Sam McCann was hospitalized in Missouri after a weekend of feeling unwell, according to his …