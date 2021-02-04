SPRINGFIELD — A former Republican state Senator and Conservative Party candidate for governor on Wednesday joined the list of ex-state officials who have been indicted.Springfield-area lawmaker Sam McCann, who frequently butted heads with Republican ex-Gov. Bruce Rauner and eventually challenged him as a third-party candidate in 2018, was indicted on charges of fraud, money laundering and tax evasion related to his alleged use of campaign funds for personal expenses, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Central …