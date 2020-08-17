Former Illinois Gov. James R. Thompson, whose prosecutions of public officials — including a predecessor — helped catapult him to become the state’s longest-serving chief executive, has died. He was 84. Thompson, known as “Big Jim,” died shortly after 8 p.m. Friday at the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab in Chicago. The Chicago Tribune, citing a police report, reported Thompson had been recovering there for several weeks after suffering heart problems. His longtime press secretary, serving as a family spokesperson, confirmed the …