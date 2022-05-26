A former Democratic leader in the Illinois House was sentenced Wednesday to nearly five years in prison for his role in a bribery scheme.Luis Arroyo was handed a 57-month sentence by U.S. District Judge Steven C. Seeger of the Northern District of Illinois after pleading guilty in November to a wire fraud count alleging he tried to bribe a state senator to help with promoting legislation.A criminal complaint alleged Arroyo gave a $2,500 bribe to a sitting state senator who had been cooperating with federal investigators …