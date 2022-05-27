SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A former northern Indiana attorney who pleaded guilty to scamming elderly investors as part of a Ponzi scheme has been sentenced to more than 10 years in federal prison.Sven Eric Marshall was sentenced to 121 months last week by a federal judge in South Bend who also ordered him to pay nearly $2 million in restitution, and also to forfeit $1.75 million, the South Bend Tribune reported.The former South Bend attorney and certified public accountant pleaded guilty in 2019 to bank fraud, mail fraud and …