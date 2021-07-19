A former LaSalle County state’s attorney failed to adequately allege that his constitutional rights were violated in an investigation and indictment based on accusations of official misconduct, a federal judge held.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman did not rule on the merits of Brian J. Towne’s allegations against his successor and other public employees from LaSalle County and the city of Ottawa.But Coleman dismissed with prejudice the constitutional claims included in Towne’s lawsuit.Towne …