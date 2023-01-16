Karl Stephen Leo “Steve” Anderson, a former editor of the Chicago Daily Law Bulletin whose career spanned numerous local publications, died at 89.Anderson was editor and associate publisher of the CDLB from 1981 to 1988.He then served as director of communication for the Illinois State Bar Association and editor of the ISBA Bar News from 1988 through 2009.Timothy A. Slating, assistant executive director of communications for the ISBA, said in a statement that Anderson was the sole editor of the Bar News “until it …