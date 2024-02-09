SPRINGFIELD – Former Republican State Sen. Sam McCann, a onetime third-party candidate for governor, was taken into custody Friday morning ahead of his federal corruption trial on charges he misused campaign funds.The arrest caps a bizarre week that was supposed to have seen his corruption trial begin and end — until a last-minute hospitalization forced its postponement until Monday.U.S. District Judge Colleen Lawless had ordered McCann to communicate with the federal probation office upon his discharge from …