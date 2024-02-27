NEW YORK — A former finance director at New York University has pleaded guilty to a more than $3 million fraud scheme that authorities say helped fund renovations to her home in Connecticut.Cindy Tappe, 57, of Westport, Connecticut, used her position at the Manhattan school to divert money intended for minority and women owned businesses, the offices of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said in a joint statement Monday.Tappe pleaded guilty Monday to grand larceny and has …