A group of OpenAI’s current and former workers is calling on the ChatGPT-maker and other artificial intelligence companies to protect employees who flag safety risks about AI technology.An open letter published Tuesday asks tech companies to establish stronger whistleblower protections so researchers have the “right to warn” about AI dangers without fear of retaliation.The development of more powerful AI systems is “moving fast and there are a lot of strong incentives to barrel ahead without adequate caution,” said former …