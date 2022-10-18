Former President Barack Obama is about to hit the campaign trail ahead of the Nov. 8 election, but he came home to Chicago Monday with the former first lady to vote.The two voted in the city where Michelle Obama was born and raised and where the former president began his political career, first working as a community organizer before he was elected as a state senator, a U.S. senator and ultimately, president.They arrived at the Chicago Board of Elections Supersite in downtown Chicago shortly after 12:30 p.m. They chatted …