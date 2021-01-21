A federal judge Wednesday cleared the way for a white former Chicago police officer to sue alleging he was terminated by the department because of his race.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Robert M. Dow Jr. denied the city’s motion to dismiss race discrimination claims that Charles T. Tanner brought under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Illinois Human Rights Act. Citing Zaderaka v. Illinois Human Rights Commission, 545 N.E.2d 684 (Ill. 1989), Dow noted that Illinois courts apply the Title VII …