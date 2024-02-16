As federal prosecutors were preparing to rest their case Thursday in the corruption trial of former Republican state Sen. Sam McCann, the one-time gubernatorial candidate had a change of heart.His attorney announced McCann would reverse his position of innocence he’s held since being indicted three years ago and plead guilty on all counts.“You can’t take it back,” U.S. District Judge Colleen Lawless told McCann before he officially entered his guilty plea. “Are you still prepared to plead?” “Yes, your honor,” McCann said …