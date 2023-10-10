Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice David Prosser, shown here on June 6, 2011, advised a Republican leader against impeaching newly elected Justice Janet Protasiewicz. — AP Photo/John Hart, Pool, FileMADISON, Wis. — There should be no effort to impeach a liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court justice based on what is known now, a former justice advised the Republican legislative leader who asked him to review the issue.Some Republicans had raised the prospect of impeaching newly elected Justice Janet Protasiewicz …