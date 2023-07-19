A woman who maintains formula made by Abbott Laboratories caused her premature baby to develop a serious gastrointestinal condition may seek punitive damages from the pharmaceutical company, a federal judge held.In a written opinion, Chief U.S. District Judge Rebecca R. Pallmeyer of the Northern District of Illinois did not rule on the merits of Keosha Diggs’ allegation that Abbott deliberately disregarded studies showing formula made with cow’s milk is more likely than formula made with human milk to trigger …