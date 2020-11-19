CHICAGO — Four people, including an associate of Illinois House Speaker Michael J. Madigan, were indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury on charges they orchestrated a bribery scheme with Commonwealth Edison.The alleged scheme provided do-nothing jobs to Madigan loyalists in exchange for the speaker’s help with state legislation.Those charged with bribery and conspiracy included Michael F. McClain, 73, of Quincy; former ComEd CEO Anne R. Pramaggirore, 62, of Barrington; lobbyist and former ComEd executive …