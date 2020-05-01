Requesting guidance from the Illinois Appellate Court after Sandra Rojas, a former employee of the Winnebago County health department, sued the county and two of its officials for allegedly violating her rights under two Illinois laws — the Health Care Right of Conscience Act (745 ILCS 70/1) and the Religious Freedom Restoration Act (775 ILCS 35/1) — and the defendants countered by arguing for application of the “framework” federal law provides for employment discrimination cases under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (42 U.S.C. Sec. 2000e), a Winnebago County judge certified four questions of law for immediate appeal.

Rojas, a licensed practical nurse, worked for the health department providing vaccinations and drawing blood. When the department started cross-training its employees, Rojas was told she’d have to provide “non-directed” family planning services and referrals. Because of her religious beliefs about birth control and abortion, Rojas objected. As an accommodation, the county offered to help Rojas transfer to a new job as either a part-time food inspector or a nurse at a county owned nursing home. But Rojas quit and sued.

The Right of Conscience Act protects healthcare workers from discrimination — including discrimination involving “licensing, hiring, promotion, transfer, staff appointment... Or any other privilege” — that is caused by the plaintiff’s “conscientious refusal” to provide “any particular form of health care services contrary to his or her conscience.” 745 ILCS 70/5.

And the Religious Freedom Act — which expressly declares it was enacted to “restore the compelling interest test as set forth in Wisconsin v. Yoder, 406 U.S. 205 (1972), and Sherbert v. Verner, 374 U.S. 398 (1963)” — says that a governmental entity “may not substantially burden a person’s exercise of religion, even if the burden results from a rule of general applicability, unless it demonstrates that application of the burden to the person (i) is in furtherance of a compelling governmental interest and (ii) is the least restrictive means of furthering that compelling governmental interest.” 775 ILCS 35/15.

Title VII, on the other hand, outlaws employment discrimination against any individual — concerning “compensation, terms, conditions, or privileges of employment” — that is motivated “because of such individual’s race, color, religion, sex, or national origin.” 42 U.S.C. Sec. 2000e-2(a)(1). Under the burden shifting analysis that applies to Title VII, the plaintiff’s prima facie case requires proof of an “adverse employment action.” And Title VII expressly provides a reasonable accommodation defense. 42 U.S.C. Sec. 2000e(j).

The questions certified for immediate appeal were:

“1. Is an employee making a claim of discrimination under the Right of Conscience Act required to prove an adverse employment action, as traditionally required in Title VII actions?

“2. If an employee contends that a job duty violates their right of conscience, does a transfer of that employee to a job which does not include the objected to duty necessarily violate [the Right of Conscience Act]?

“3. Is ‘reasonable accommodation,’ as that term is used under Title VII, a defense to a claim under the Right of Conscience Act?

“4. Is ‘reasonable accommodation,’ as that term is used under Title VII, a defense to a claim under the Religious Freedom Act?”

The appellate court’s answers were: No, No, No and No. Rojas v. Martell, 2020 IL App (2d) 190215 (March 6, 2020).

Here are highlights of Justice Donald C. Hudson’s opinion (with light editing and omissions not noted):

Right of Conscience Act

Regarding the first and third certified questions, defendants argue that an employee must prove an adverse employment action, as traditionally required in Title VII jurisprudence, to establish a discrimination claim under the Right of Conscience Act and that a reasonable accommodation, as that term is used under Title VII, is a defense to a Right of Conscience Act claim.

Defendants contend that the Right of Conscience Act should be read in pari materia with Title VII, as Title VII is “the cornerstone of anti-discrimination law” and prohibits discrimination on various grounds, including discrimination based on religion.

We disagree.

The doctrine of in pari materia allows two statutes dealing with the same subject to be considered with reference to one another to give them harmonious effect.

The application of the doctrine of in pari materia is not appropriate here. Statutes are in pari materia if they have the same purpose or object or relate to the same person or thing. However, where statutes address different subjects and were enacted for different purposes, the in pari materia doctrine does not apply.

Title VII and the Right of Conscience Act address different subjects and were enacted for different purposes. The goal of Title VII is to eliminate discrimination in the workplace. In contrast, the Right of Conscience Act deals specifically with the issue of health care and is not confined to the employment context.

Accordingly, while the certified questions here are framed in terms of an “employee’s” burden under the statute, the Right of Conscience Act is not so confined. As Title VII and the Right of Conscience Act set forth different terms and serve distinct purposes, application of the doctrine of in pari materia is not warranted.

Defendants nonetheless resort to the argument that Title VII’s analytical framework should be imposed on a Right of Conscience Act discrimination claim raised in the employment context, like plaintiff’s claim here.

Initially, as articulated in the first certified question, defendants contend that an employee should be required to prove an adverse employment action, as traditionally required in Title VII actions, to establish a Right of Conscience Act claim. Their argument finds its footing in the familiar burden-shifting method of proof for establishing intentional discrimination, first set forth in McDonnell Douglas Corp. v. Green, 411 U.S. 792 (1973).

Without any discussion of context or content, defendants would have us pluck from this body of Title VII jurisprudence the concept of establishing an adverse employment action as part of a plaintiff’s prima facie case of discrimination and drop it into the Right of Conscience Act.

Principles of statutory construction prohibit this.

The plain language of the Right of Conscience Act sets forth no qualification that its protection applies only when the plaintiff can establish the particularized adverse employment action cognizable under Title VII.

We are not at liberty to ignore the plain language of the Right of Conscience Act and read into it the limitation of an adverse-employment-action requirement as fashioned in Title VII jurisprudence.

Defendants contend that a reasonable accommodation — as that term is used under Title VII — is a defense to a Right of Conscience Act claim, and that argument fares no better. In fact, Title VII expressly provides a reasonable accommodation defense in the text of the statute.

The Right of Conscience Act was enacted years after Title VII and has been amended since, yet the Illinois legislature never incorporated a Title VII analysis for claims under the Right of Conscience Act. Had the Illinois legislature intended to limit the scope of prohibited discrimination to that which is actionable under Title VII, it could have done so.

Accordingly, we may not impose Title VII’s analytical framework or its explicit statutory defense of a reasonable accommodation on an employee’s Right of Conscience Act claim. We therefore answer the first and third certified questions in the negative.

That brings us to the second certified question, which asks: “If an employee contends that a job duty violates their right of conscience, does a transfer of that employee to a job which does not include the objected to duty necessarily violate the Right of Conscience Act?”

Pursuant to well settled principles of statutory construction, we are compelled to hold that the answer is no.

A “transfer,” as set forth in the statute, is included in the enumerated list of prohibited manners of discrimination. But so is “licensing, hiring, promotion... Or any other privilege.”

If transferring an employee who invokes a conscience-based objection to participation in a particular form of health care services were ipso facto a violation of the statute, then so too would licensing, hiring, or promoting the employee. We are obliged to presume that the legislature did not intend such consequences.

The statutory scheme makes clear that acts of discrimination with respect to these privileges is prohibited, not that the enumerated action in and of itself is prohibited.

By prohibiting discrimination against one who exercises the right of personal conscience, the statute reflects an intent to protect that right in the provision of health care services. Robotically proscribing an employer from transferring an employee to a job that does not include a duty to which the employee has invoked a conscience-based objection would be inconsistent with the statute’s clear purpose.

The Religious Freedom Act

The fourth certified question asks whether a reasonable accommodation, again as that term is used in Title VII jurisprudence, is a defense to a Religious Freedom Act claim.

In accordance with the plain language of the Religious Freedom Act, we answer this question in the negative.

Defendants concede, as they must, that the Religious Freedom Act does not explicitly provide for a defense based upon reasonable accommodation. The statute explicitly sets forth the compelling-interest test. 775 ILCS 35/15. There is no mention of a reasonable-accommodation defense in this test.

We may not read into a statute provisions that are not there.

The certified question asks whether a reasonable accommodation, as that term is used in Title VII jurisprudence, is a defense to a Religious Freedom Act claim. In accordance with the plain language of the Religious Freedom Act, we answer this question in the negative.