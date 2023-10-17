Where detainee had no objective risk factors for self-harm, city was not liable for death in custody that resulted from delayed bond hearing.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Virginia M. Kendall, Northern District of Illinois.Tyler Lumar caused a ruckus at a medical clinic in Chicago. Police called to the scene discovered Lumar was wanted on an arrest warrant and took him into custody. About 19 hours later, Lumar committed suicide while waiting for a bail hearing. Lisa Alcorn, as …