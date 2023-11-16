Where police saw gunshot holes through door and could not make contact with anyone inside, exigent circumstances justified breaking down the door and a brief search for wounded victims.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Sue E. Myerscough, Central District of Illinois.In August 2019, two men approached an apartment building in Springfield, Illinois, buzzed a neighboring unit, and explained they were trying to contact Apartment 7’s resident. Neighbors let them in but moments later heard …