Where plaintiff could not prevail on false arrest claim because uncontested police report from day of arrest provided ample information from which the officers could have reasonably believed probable cause existed to arrest plaintiff for disorderly conduct.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Staci M. Yandle, Southern District of Illinois.In October 2017, Donald Gaddis grew frustrated with a tree on the property of his next-door neighbor, Dorothy McCombs. Gaddis cut down a number of limbs and …