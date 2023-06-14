Where home confinement compliance check search discovered evidence of drug trafficking activity, district court did not err in denying motion to suppress because defendant had severely diminished expectations of privacy as a result of his status on home confinement and his agreement to contract that waived Fourth Amendment rights.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge James P. Hanlon, Southern District of Indiana.In August 2020, Travis Beechler and his girlfriend, Kimia Turner, were both serving …