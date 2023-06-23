Where plaintiff did not provide evidence a fire department had a practice of condoning aggressive behavior, plaintiff could not prevail under a “code of silence” Monell claim.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Colin S. Bruce, Central District of Illinois.In October 2018, Michelle Giese, a lieutenant in the Kankakee Fire Department, was attacked by another firefighter, Nathan Boyce, while responding to a fire at a senior living facility. The city suspended the other firefighter for 24 hours …