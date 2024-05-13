Where driver of stolen vehicle lacked expectation of privacy in contents of vehicle or contents of safes located in vehicle, district court did not err in denying motion to suppress.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Sarah Evans Barker, Southern District of Indiana.While executing a search warrant at the Indianapolis home of Ricky Blythe, police discovered multiple text messages between Blythe and Dylan Ostrum on Blythe’s phone showing that the two repeatedly sold each other methamphetamine …