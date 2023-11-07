Where a defendant is charged based on evidence obtained from a vehicle search where the police claimed the vehicle was being seized, the evidence may be suppressed if the search is found to be pretextual and no seizure actually occurred.The 3rd District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy S. Bradshaw-Elliott.Christopher Smith was pursued by a police officer on June 10, 2022, as he was one suspect in a May 13, 2022, shooting along with Jaylin Coffie. He fled in a vehicle, and the …